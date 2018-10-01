Letter: Guess we can go to Vernon for our essentials

Armstrong is so busy playing by the rules that there is no place in this town to get produce.

Referring to an article on Sept 28, 2018, concerning Armstrong residents debate cannabis, floods Coun. Paul Britton says, “they can go to Vernon to buy their cannabis.”

He then says that Armstrong has to play by the rules. Well that being said, sir, I guess we can all go to Vernon to buy all of our essentials. Why not? Why shop in Armstrong at all? Armstrong is so busy playing by the rules that there is no place in this town to get produce, meat and other products at fair prices.

I have asked about this and was told it was the cost of trucking in the goods. Well, the trucks go right by our fair town to Vernon. So is it the cost of the stop that is so expensive? Is that why there is no other grocery store or other stores for competition in this town?

Right now I am able to travel to Vernon once or twice a week and can comparison shop but what about those who cannot? Not everyone has endless dollars at their disposal.

Cannabis and its by-products are the wave of the future, there are studies out there of how much good it has done for people in chronic pain and so much more. I think its time that Armstrong/Spallumcheen council get out of their entitlement mode, get into the 21st century and start thinking about the people that live here and what they need to survive.

Velma Berkholtz

Previous story
Prop Rep means the end of majority governments

Just Posted

Dunstone brushes off Cotter in Vernon cashspiel

Prestige Hotels & Rersorts Curling Classic

Vernon doctors hockey event boosts mental health funds

Tourney raises $2,500 in memory of medical student Laura Taylor, who played in the popular event

Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

No polling station will be available in Cherryville

Vulcano announces Vernon council candidacy

Terry Vulcano is one of 21 councillor candidates

Vernon Farmer’s Market welcomes Thanksgiving harvest

Harvest Fest is Oct. 8 at Kal Tire Place

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Vernon Christian School raises funds for Terry Fox Foundation

The school’s Terry Fox Run was Sept. 28

Update: Car crashes into Shuswap bank after driver falls asleep

The Chase RBC was struck by a car on Sept. 30, the same building damaged by fire on Aug. 12

Orton’s five-pack boosts Ogopogos in Okanagan men’s soccer

CapriCMW Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League title

Husband of fallen B.C. mountie calls for harsher DUI consequences

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed two years ago in Greater Victoria by convicted drunk driver Kenneth Fenton

Aussie bluesman to rock Lorenzo’s Cafe

Performance is Oct. 6 in Ashton Creek

Vernon book signing talks First World War

Wayne Norton’s Fernie at War: 1914-1919 book signing at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Oct. 6

Vernon’s Record City transports to Latin dance hall

Piel Canela and the Gypsies is Oct. 6

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Most Read