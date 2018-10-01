Letter: Guess we can go to Vernon for our essentials

Armstrong is so busy playing by the rules that there is no place in this town to get produce.

Referring to an article on Sept 28, 2018, concerning Armstrong residents debate cannabis, floods Coun. Paul Britton says, “they can go to Vernon to buy their cannabis.”

He then says that Armstrong has to play by the rules. Well that being said, sir, I guess we can all go to Vernon to buy all of our essentials. Why not? Why shop in Armstrong at all? Armstrong is so busy playing by the rules that there is no place in this town to get produce, meat and other products at fair prices.

I have asked about this and was told it was the cost of trucking in the goods. Well, the trucks go right by our fair town to Vernon. So is it the cost of the stop that is so expensive? Is that why there is no other grocery store or other stores for competition in this town?

Right now I am able to travel to Vernon once or twice a week and can comparison shop but what about those who cannot? Not everyone has endless dollars at their disposal.

Cannabis and its by-products are the wave of the future, there are studies out there of how much good it has done for people in chronic pain and so much more. I think its time that Armstrong/Spallumcheen council get out of their entitlement mode, get into the 21st century and start thinking about the people that live here and what they need to survive.

Velma Berkholtz