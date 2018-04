While some horses may be just fine riding around town and near roadways, others can be startled by loud noises and vehicles speeding past them. (Black Press file photo)

Just wanted to thank the Salmon Arm Observer for printing the article March 30, cautioning Shuswap drivers to go slowly around horses on the road.

As a horse owner and rider, I really appreciate drivers who slow right down and move as far away as possible to give horses a wide safety margin.

Because horses are flight animals, even the best-behaved horses can spook for reasons we humans may not understand.

Thanks for bringing this issue to the public.

Julia Beatty