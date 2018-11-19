Letter: In pursuit of a home for our collective culture

I for one absolutely agree with Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick’s recent comments.

I for one absolutely agree with Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick’s recent comments that it would appear that our North Okanagan Regional District has likely not received its fair share of Provincial and Federal government grants in recent decades.

I firmly believe that we need to strategize a strong proposal so that we may acquire the full $15 million dollars needed to move ahead with the construction of our proposed cultural centre sooner than later.

It is always impressive to me to see other communities across this province and country that have been successful in moving ahead key strategic facilities with senior government funding presumably by making a strong and rational case.

Part of the strategy necessary to be successful in obtaining the full $15 million needed is to involve our local First Nations bands and councils in the planning, programming and operations of the new facility. Who among us has more museum-worthy history in this region? Who does not love the art, craft and societal culture of our First Nations partners?

In my travels around Canada, I am seeing more and better funded and well designed First Nations cultural facilities and they are so interesting and stimulating.

I can envision Ottawa and Victoria both being much more open to our grant requests if this approach is taken.

I also see an outcome of enhanced relationships among our rainbow of the citizenry. The fact that our Regional and municipal governments are fully supportive of using public input into developing a truly great facility in downtown Vernon is encouraging.

Now let us move to get the local bands and councils on board and get this project done with maximum impact and success.

We have collectively made a monumental step in the North Okanagan by voting “Yes” to step up and pay for the majority of the facility. However, we now need to all come together again and put together a stellar proposal to solicit the remaining funds from our two senior governments.

I feel strongly enough about what I am suggesting that I hereby publically offer to volunteer to assist in some capacity to help pull together a winning grant application.

Jeff Moore

