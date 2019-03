Re: DPA

I fully support the letter written by Jim Miles, published Friday (March 22) on the matter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and her integrity.

Jobs are important but they should never eclipse matters of honesty and integrity. Miles and Wilson-Raybould deserve our full support while people like Gerald Butts and Justin Trudeau should be relegated to the recycling assembly line.

J.L. Mawle

