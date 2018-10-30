Letter: Kyllo letter disappointing

I don’t think fear-mongering against the referendum by the Liberals is the answer.

Dear Greg Kyllo,

I was very disappointed to read your letter to the editor in Friday’s edition of the Morning Star. I was surprised you would use your position of power to try to influence the vote of your constituents. Rather, I thought you would encourage them to read about the referendum on Proportional Representation on the internet or go to a lecture to learn more about it in order to make up their own minds on the subject.

I totally agree with your statement that voting is a privilege but with that privilege comes responsibility. That responsibility is to make informed choices through understanding. You claim that the referendum is a rush job and yet information has been available on the internet and at lectures for quite some time.

You claim that we’re confused and angry. I’m not confused. I don’t clearly understand the choices but I do understand the concept of a fairer representation of what people want through PR. And I am not angry about the referendum but happy it is happening. I supported it when your party brought it up and will do so again. As far as an MLA being appointed to represent us from outside our area, (if indeed that will be the case) I don’t see the problem with that. Your party certainly didn’t either when your leader ran in the West Kelowna riding after losing her seat in her own. I left a phone message at your office last week with a simple question and have still not heard back from you. I don’t call that meeting my needs and you do live in our area.

I don’t think fear-mongering against the referendum by the Liberals is the answer but understanding through education so voters can determine the right choice for them.

Jill de la Salle

