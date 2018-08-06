Letter: Lack of available housing a crisis

I recently was talking with a friend of mine, about the quality of life in Vernon.

Over the course of our conversation, I had come to the conclusion that where she lived was costing her more than she should be paying. In this, I mean the house is quite old and outdated, so between the rent and insane utilities to keep it running, she wasn’t doing very well financially. Which concerned me, her being a single parent.

I suggested that she find another place to live, and she told me that she’s been looking for the last 2 years for another place. Knowing that Vernon’s rental availabilities are slim I figured that was her issue or the fact that she has pets. This is when she told me that it wasn’t the pets or the lack of rentals that was the issue. She explained that she’s being turned down for rentals because she has a kid.

I find this despicable, and downright saddening. Shame on all of you who feel the need to discriminate against a single mother, that works her butt off to provide a life for her little one.

What a horrible society we live in when a single parent isn’t even considered for a rental property, just because they have a kid.

Trevor James