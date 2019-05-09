LETTER: Land should be used for affordable housing

Site location for Summerland’s solar power project questioned

Dear Editor:

I support the district’s efforts to explore use of solar energy but I strongly object to the proposed site for the Solar & Storage project.

A fundamental goal of the Official Community Plans (1996 and 2008) was future development of the hillsides of Prairie Valley.

READ ALSO: Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

READ ALSO: Site selected for Summerland solar project

Effective hillside development requires sewage service. The existing sewer specified area borders on the proposed solar site. This solar proposal would effectively block future expansion of the ‘sewer specified area’ into Prairie Valley.

Major mistake for Summerland.

Many people support efforts for affordable housing. This proposed solar site would be an ideal site for affordable housing.

The value of land contributes to the high cost of housing.

This land is owned by the district ! Plans that address affordable housing at this site, already exists. Municipal council should demand to see these plans.

David E. Gregory

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Concerns raised about Summerland solar site
Next story
COLUMN: The future isn’t what we thought it would be

Just Posted

Vernon players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge at Marshall

More child pornography charges laid against Vernon Judo Club coach

Hearing rescheduled due to more serious charges being added to Bryan McLachlan’s file

Veterans celebrated at Vernon cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be holding a special event on May 13

True Leaf Pet announces new president

Darcy Bomford resigned as President of True Leaf Pet Inc., but will continue as a director and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf Pet Inc.

Greater Vernon Chamber calls for ongoing milfoil control

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has begun voicing concern that federal… Continue reading

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Most Read