Letter: Late to the party

With regards to a new political party for Canada, as written in the Morning Star Sept. 19, I agree with Kevin O’Leary’s article in the Post Sept. 15 which states that the last thing we need in Canada is another federal party.

How will voters get Trudeau out of government if the vote is split with yet another party?

As a lifelong conservative, I would expect Maxime Bernier to want nothing better than to keep the Liberals out of power next go-around and starting a new party called the Party of Canada could very possibly disrupt that end. O’Leary states, “…it is virtually impossible to build a party in 11 months and a vote for his party has a high probability of being wasted if your objective is to remove Trudeau.”

I call to all voters for the Conservative Party to not get swayed to vote for this burgeoning spin-off. To vote for the Party of Canada could be a disastrous decision for another four years.

Lise Le Bel