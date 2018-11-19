Letter: Missing bracelet sought

I went back to the post office and my jade bangle was gone.

Recently I was at the post office in the downtown Shoppers.

I was at the little writing desk where I took off a jade bangle bracelet to write a letter. I was so caught up with my card that I walked off without putting my bracelet back on. To my great dismay, I realized later that I did not have my jade bangle on my wrist.

I went back to the post office and my jade bangle was gone. I inquired if a jade bracelet had been turned in but to no avail. I am asking whoever picked up my bangle to return it back to customer service at the downtown Shoppers. It has great sentimental value to me. It really is not worth much monetarily but for me, it is priceless as it was given to me as a gift from someone that I love a lot.

Please find it in your heart to return it to me.

Laurie Juli