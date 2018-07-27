Letter: More questions than answers

Thank you for responding to my letter voicing some concerns regarding proportional representation.

Thank you, Sue Young, for responding to my letter voicing some concerns regarding proportional representation.

I had no idea so many ridings (59 out of 87 you say) are considered to be “safe seats” in B.C. I agree with you completely that in such ridings voters may see no point in voting because they see the incumbent as being a shoo-in and that for such ridings a person’s election or appointment as the party candidate is what counts. The actual election per se is no more than a formality providing the chosen candidate does not crap in his or her hat as sometimes happens or unsavoury issues about them emerge as sometimes happens too.

I think everyone would agree that a good voter turnout seldom happens in a “safe” riding. Good voter turnouts tend to occur in ridings where the outcome is iffy, a parachute candidate has been floated in or the local party organization has been miffed by interventions made by their provincial organization especially if done by unelected back-room operatives.

I disagree with you; however, that “with proportional representation, there would be no safe seats”. Yes, every vote cast would count towards the overall proportionality calculation but would not the person getting the most votes in a given riding still be elected? MY problem is that is an unknown given the lack of details that have been released explaining how proportional representation would work.

My basic problem is this lack of clarity regarding the workings of proportional representation coupled with my impression that it is deliberately intentional. From my perspective, voters are being given an apples versus oranges choice. The existing model of winner-take-all with all its pros and cons is a specific option but the proportional choices are not; they are more conceptual than specific. I fail to see the logic in being asked to choose between a given and a concept. I easily see the sense of choosing between two specifics or two concepts but I fail to see the logic of being asked to make a choice between a specific and a conceptual idea.

Also, my puzzlement about how the overall provincial vote proportionality entitlements would be awarded except upon the basis of party favouritism was not addressed in your letter.

This is a nontrivial concern and a radical departure from our existing riding based electoral norm. Just who, besides the party bosses who appointed them, would these non-riding specific proportional appointees be beholden? It would NOT be to me or thee.

Of that, I am certain nor would it be to the voters of any given riding since none of them got enough votes to be elected in whatever riding they ran in (assuming they ran at all … and it is not clear that being a riding candidate would be a qualifying prerequisite to make one eligible to be a proportional appointee).

Jim Bodkin

Previous story
Letter: Shopping cart ban ‘mean-spirited’
Next story
Letter: MP mailing a miss

Just Posted

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

Wheels come off Salmon Arm Demo Derby

27th annual Shuswap event cancelled due to lack of participants, hope remains for next year

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

PC CLUB: One chapel, petaflops of possibility

MareNostrum is the fastest supercomputer in the world using the latest Intel processors.

Vernon’s Catt works with NHL Bolts

Vernon strength and conditioning coach invited to Tampa Bay development camp

Most Read