Letter: More respect needed at council meetings

Is this representative of a refusal to listen to alternative treatment methods?

On Monday, July 23rd, a delegation from the Interior Health Authority spoke at the City Council meeting. They included Dr. Silvina Mema and Megan DiSimone, Mental Health & Substance, North Okanagan Manager.

They made a lengthy presentation about substance abuse and treatment, and how they felt it needed to be applied in Vernon.

Throughout their presentation, Marshall Smith, Senior Advisor, B.C. Centre On Substance Abuse, listened with interest and patience to what they had to say. He sat there for a long time and despite his busy schedule, courteously gave them the consideration they deserved while they made their presentation.

After they completed their presentation, and when Mr. Smith got up to speak, they, along with Members of the Social Planning Council, got up and left the room.

Is this representative of a refusal to listen to alternative treatment methods which involve abstinence rather than substitution treatment from a respected figure, or just plain rudeness? To me, this is just one more symptom of entrenched groups and attitudes that refuse to meet other groups or consider alternative attitudes for meaningful consultation and consensus.

That underlying culture, if as I suspect, exists, has so much to do with what is wrong Vernon and why an Activate Safety Taskforce was needed.

Dean Roosevelt

