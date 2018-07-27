Letter: MP mailing a miss

MP Mel Arnold has wasted more taxpayer money in his latest missive sent via Canada Post.

It is disguised as a poll about the carbon tax but is in fact just a whiny thing complaining about the Liberal government. He provides absolutely no new information. He provides no alternative solution. He just uses his prose to tell us how we should be mad at the Liberals and we should like the Conservatives.

This is no way to sway voters for positive action. This is merely trying to sway voters on the basis of their frustration at how things are. It’s Trumpian.

I would ask politicians to please start providing alternatives instead of beating the same old “The other guys are bad” drum. Offer some positive way forward. Anything will do, justy give us something to vote FOR, not against.

Terry Eddy

