Letter: Permissible theft is still theft

Perspective: At this point, I am not sure if this will be a one, two, or three point perspective — we shall see. I can understand why Vernon City Council took upwards of a reported five hours to consider whether or not to condone the theft of shopping carts in Vernon. Admittedly, it is as slippery a slope as Suicide Hill on a snowy winter’s day.

The ramifications are horrendous. If theft or possession of stolen carts is encouraged then a line must be drawn. We don’t want Council to encourage theft targeted at small corporations which might be on the edge of bankruptcy, just large corporations that can afford it. Additionally, we don’t want poor people to be targeted for theft as that may/will cause unnecessary hardship, just wealthy people.

So that this doesn’t become an unfair free-for-all, Council would likely have to establish an affordability register. However, the agency to administer this register should have an independent overseer to prevent unfair collusion in the setting of the ‘theft permissible’ levels of income or profit. Also, these levels should be subject to cost-of-living adjustments over time – a reasonable time period needing to be set.

Are these the considerations that took Council so long to resolve?

Yours perplexed,

Vern Polotikis

Previous story
Letter: Color of Right required, better option available
Next story
Letter: Drinking water source history

Just Posted

Boil-water notice in effect for several Vernon properties

Greater Vernon Water advises customers that a Boil Water Notice is in effect for specific buildings.

A weather reprieve, but not out of the smoke yet

While air quality has increased signicantly in the Okanagan, a smoke advisory is still in effect

Vernon RCMP arrest trio at problem home

House identified as being used to traffic street-level quantities of drugs

North Okanagan parties agree on wastewater recovery centre

Possible centre location is Spallumcheen; agreement is between township, OKIB, RDNO

Vernon woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

RCMP arrest same man twice in August

Suspect arrested less than a week after being released on bail

Armstrong’s Barker signs with National Lacrosse League team

Vancouver franchise adds muscle with Armstrong product

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Vernon Vipers sweep Cents

Exhibition B.C. Hockey League action

Most Read