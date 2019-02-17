Letter: Politics behind the climate change debate

Around 100 people took part in a demonstration against Kinder Morgan and expansion of the Trans Canada pipeline on March 23, 2018 out front of MP Murray Rankin’s office in Victoria, B.C. Victoria mayor Lisa Helps, Sooke mayor Maja Tait and Saanich coun. Ned Taylor hope the CRD will be declared an emergency climate change area. (Ragnar Haagen/Black Press Media)

“I cannot think of any hypotheses as completely swallowed without questions or scrutiny by the political classes world-wide as climate change. When politicians of every political stripe are in unison on any topic, we should be afraid. Politicians acting in union only have one objective; to increase their power over us. They are our servants; we are not their slaves.”

This quote from an article I recently read captures my opinion very well. It is shocking how many people are willing to believe that the minor amount of global warming we have experienced is caused by humans burning fossil fuel. That said, warming is going to accelerate soon to a point where life will be difficult and more costly unless we make very significant changes to our lifestyle. Our government led by Justin Trudeau is trying to frighten us to the point where we will bend to his will and agree to paying more and more taxes to accomplish the impossible.

Related: Collaborating with First Nations in B.C. to combat climate change

Related: B.C. communities push back against climate change damages campaign

Part of his strategy is the new legislation, Bill C-69, which makes it nearly impossible to have a major resource development approved. This legislation coupled with previous regulations forces companies to expend large sums of money to meet the requirements. No company will do this without assurance that they will be granted approval to proceed if they meet the requirements. This has discouraged/prevented future resource development investment. In the meantime, jobs and business opportunities are being lost as are vast sums of government revenue.

A change of government is badly needed. If one takes the time to investigate the alternatives it is obvious that the NDP doesn’t offer any hope. The Conservatives offered a prospect but under their new leader that hope has been lost. The remaining alternative is the Peoples Party of Canada. Maxime Bernier promised when he ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party to honour the constitution, reduce taxes, downsize government and let the provinces decide how they want to deal with climate change.

He said he would grant the assurances needed for future resource development investors, who met the amended requirements, to proceed with their plans. Bernier offers these changes and his leadership is what Canada needs.

R.J. Reid

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.