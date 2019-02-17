Around 100 people took part in a demonstration against Kinder Morgan and expansion of the Trans Canada pipeline on March 23, 2018 out front of MP Murray Rankin’s office in Victoria, B.C. Victoria mayor Lisa Helps, Sooke mayor Maja Tait and Saanich coun. Ned Taylor hope the CRD will be declared an emergency climate change area. (Ragnar Haagen/Black Press Media)

Letter: Politics behind the climate change debate

Writer says there’s more to it than what we’re being told

“I cannot think of any hypotheses as completely swallowed without questions or scrutiny by the political classes world-wide as climate change. When politicians of every political stripe are in unison on any topic, we should be afraid. Politicians acting in union only have one objective; to increase their power over us. They are our servants; we are not their slaves.”

This quote from an article I recently read captures my opinion very well. It is shocking how many people are willing to believe that the minor amount of global warming we have experienced is caused by humans burning fossil fuel. That said, warming is going to accelerate soon to a point where life will be difficult and more costly unless we make very significant changes to our lifestyle. Our government led by Justin Trudeau is trying to frighten us to the point where we will bend to his will and agree to paying more and more taxes to accomplish the impossible.

Related: Collaborating with First Nations in B.C. to combat climate change

Related: B.C. communities push back against climate change damages campaign

Part of his strategy is the new legislation, Bill C-69, which makes it nearly impossible to have a major resource development approved. This legislation coupled with previous regulations forces companies to expend large sums of money to meet the requirements. No company will do this without assurance that they will be granted approval to proceed if they meet the requirements. This has discouraged/prevented future resource development investment. In the meantime, jobs and business opportunities are being lost as are vast sums of government revenue.

A change of government is badly needed. If one takes the time to investigate the alternatives it is obvious that the NDP doesn’t offer any hope. The Conservatives offered a prospect but under their new leader that hope has been lost. The remaining alternative is the Peoples Party of Canada. Maxime Bernier promised when he ran for the leadership of the Conservative Party to honour the constitution, reduce taxes, downsize government and let the provinces decide how they want to deal with climate change.

He said he would grant the assurances needed for future resource development investors, who met the amended requirements, to proceed with their plans. Bernier offers these changes and his leadership is what Canada needs.

R.J. Reid

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: B.C. takes leap forward with promised legislation

Just Posted

Greater Vernon Chamber busy during Chamber Week

Chamber Week starts Feb. 18

Get ready to fill the stands at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Vernon

The festivities get underway Thursday with the opening ceremony

Vernon to see sunny skies for Family Day

Sunny but cool as Environment Canada calls for wind chill of -9 C Sunday, -13 C Monday

SilverStar Emergency Services Day raises funds for hospital

Over $20,000 was raised for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Sparks fly off Steinway Grand during Vernon Valentine’s show

CONCERT REVIEW: NOCCA piano duo impresses

Vernon art gallery turns out the lights and throws a party

DJ, drinks and food at Art After Dark Feb. 23

Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

Leigh Sindlinger received a Distinguished Service Award for inspiring financial literacy in youth

Poll: What do you think of Family Day weekend’s move?

Until this year, Family Day has fallen on the second Monday in February

B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Brayden Kuroda won the event with a combined score of 121.65.

Cabinet likely to extend deadline to reconsider Trans Mountain pipeline

The can’t decide the pipeline’s fate until a new round of consultations with Indigenous communities

B.C. government provides $75,000 towards salmon study

Study looks at abundance and health of Pacific salmon in Gulf of Alaska

Murdered and missing honoured at Stolen Sisters Memorial March in B.C.

‘We come together to make change within the systems in our society’

UBC researchers develop inexpensive tool to test drinking water

The tricoder can test for biological contamination in real-time

Disgraced ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner released from prison

He was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017

Most Read