LETTER: Positive viewpoint about marijuana

Evidence reflects cancer-fighting benefits

I see many journalists and editors choose to write and publish their own opinions on cannabis. So I would like to help clear up the negative aspects that are written.

I am a local 57-year-old male. I went through high school smoking marijuana back in the late 1970s.

My friends and I all smoked from morning to night every day. We all made it through and graduated. I actually went on and was found to have an IQ of 167. My friends are all successful persons, too.

I also went on to race motocross for Yamaha Canada.

And yes, I smoked some kick-ass bud before each racing heat. This leads me to comment on the notion one local person spoke of about psychosis and mental health issues, with no proof.

I have learned from observations over the decades and conclude cannabis effects are driven by an individual’s environment and adrenaline level, and perhaps stimulus level. If engaged in something interesting or active, the attention level is actually better than that of a person with no cannabis in their system.

I played high level hockey as well in Detroit and Philadelphia and was a top player. I can perhaps agree it would be best if kids left it alone until they become mature and developed more. Then the effects will not be as negative.

As for its health benefits; we don’t need millions of dollars of study for what is clear already. It actually does cure cancer. I know it for a fact.

I watched a few close friends take suggested high doses of the oils, edibles and smoking it. One friend of mine had a tumor that actually turned non-malignant after seven months of dedicated cannabis use and a changed diet. I could go on and on.

I wish the world to be a better place and remove the stigma of marijuana and thus reduce the paranoia that the stigma causes us all.

Richard Collins

LETTER: Women fought for equal rights

