LETTER: Rainwater utility a scam inflicted on the unsuspecting taxpayer

I just received my rainwater utility bill for 2018. It is 19.5 per cent higher than the same bill for 2017 leaving me to wonder if the price of rain went up by an amount far exceeding inflation.

Or is this just one more excuse for Victoria to grab as much tax money as possible – and yes this is a tax, not a utility, as prior to 2016 this cost was in the property tax bill.

By moving it to the utility bill, the subsequent increases in property taxes looked lower – a variation on the ball and cup routine executed by street hustlers on unsuspecting customers.

Roel Hurkens

Victoria