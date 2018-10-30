Letter: Referendum is flawed

Proportional Representation is being pitched to British Columbians as a utopian electoral process.

RE: Questioning the motives of Wilkinson’s message

Proportional Representation is being pitched to British Columbians as a utopian electoral process.

It is said to better represent the needs and interests of the voters; 40 per cent of the votes get 40 per cent of the seats. Sounds simple and fair enough. But what really happens under PR is that power is given to coalition and special interests groups.

This a system made by politicians for politicians.

As we find ourselves in the throes of yet another referendum, residents are being asked to decide if they are satisfied with our current first-past-the-post system or if they would prefer PR. If in favour of PR, voters are required to rank three different systems in order of preference.

The proposed systems are Mixed Member Proportional (MMP), Dual Member Proportional (DMP), and Rural-Urban Proportional (RUP). This would be fine if voters were provided with adequate information on what each system was.

The NDP, once again, has failed to deliver on its promises. Premier Horgan promised British Columbians a ballot with a simple yes or no question. Not a loaded, two-part question that asks for preferences on largely untested voting systems. Only MMP has been used in any other type of government. The other two have never seen a real-world application.

This brings the second failure on the NDP’s part to light. There has been no clear information about what any of these systems would like if they were chosen. How many MLAs would be voted for? How many ridings would those MLAs have? And what would those ridings look like?

The 2004 referendum supposedly failed because of an “unnaturally” high voter threshold; so the NDP have conveniently removed the voter threshold, allowing whatever number of participants vote for the entire province.

With the outcome of this referendum hid behind smoke and mirrors I’m sure we can expect low participation in this referendum.

You can call the first-past-the-post an archaic failure all you like, but at least we know how our government is being elected.

Eric Foster, MLA

Previous story
Letter: The new normal
Next story
Letter: Kyllo letter disappointing

Just Posted

Vernon Marauders primed for playoffs

Face Kamloops Broncos in first-round Interior League action

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

BC SPCA: The imprint pets leave on your heart

This year’s BC SPCA gala held in Kelowna will focus on paw prints left on our hearts

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Vernon Voltage amp up offence

Weekend ringette roundup

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Event is Nov. 3

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Most Read