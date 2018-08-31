Letter: Remember decisions at election time

So now it is supposed to be our turn.

Politicians at all levels constantly tell us that we get to decide if they have done a decent job working for us. But civic elections are almost always have the least participation. There are many reasons for this but a primary one is that most citizens don’t pay a lot of attention to council and the mayor unless they personally have an issue with the city. But I believe that we need to take a hard look at our current council and mayor.

I saw three issues in the cycle that seem to show that a change might be in order. Stickle Road was a big issue and the city did very little to support the citizens in their fight with the province to preserve wetlands and not to have millions wasted. The bike lane along Kalamalka Lake Road is another. Businesses’ concerns during construction were ignored. Any valid suggestions about actually narrowing the path and adding some space on the road for cars went nowhere.

There was also the issue between the Native Housing Society and the Gracelands Seniors Complex. (I will admit I live in Gracelands so I have some bias here). But the issue remained. Council bent over backwards to accommodate the project and totally ignored the concerns of seniors next door. Any compromise suggested by the residents here was summarily rejected. So much for respect of seniors.

These are just some issues that I think council botched and I am positive that there are others in the city that have their own issues. I will look carefully at all new candidates and will vote accordingly.

But for sure among the seniors in this complex there are no votes for mayor or present council with one exception if he runs again.

One glimmer of hope though: Even in civic elections seniors have the highest participation. Hopefully they will see that this present council and mayor are not their friends.

Gerry Manley