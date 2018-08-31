Letter: Remember decisions at election time

So now it is supposed to be our turn.

So now it is supposed to be our turn.

Politicians at all levels constantly tell us that we get to decide if they have done a decent job working for us. But civic elections are almost always have the least participation. There are many reasons for this but a primary one is that most citizens don’t pay a lot of attention to council and the mayor unless they personally have an issue with the city. But I believe that we need to take a hard look at our current council and mayor.

I saw three issues in the cycle that seem to show that a change might be in order. Stickle Road was a big issue and the city did very little to support the citizens in their fight with the province to preserve wetlands and not to have millions wasted. The bike lane along Kalamalka Lake Road is another. Businesses’ concerns during construction were ignored. Any valid suggestions about actually narrowing the path and adding some space on the road for cars went nowhere.

There was also the issue between the Native Housing Society and the Gracelands Seniors Complex. (I will admit I live in Gracelands so I have some bias here). But the issue remained. Council bent over backwards to accommodate the project and totally ignored the concerns of seniors next door. Any compromise suggested by the residents here was summarily rejected. So much for respect of seniors.

These are just some issues that I think council botched and I am positive that there are others in the city that have their own issues. I will look carefully at all new candidates and will vote accordingly.

But for sure among the seniors in this complex there are no votes for mayor or present council with one exception if he runs again.

One glimmer of hope though: Even in civic elections seniors have the highest participation. Hopefully they will see that this present council and mayor are not their friends.

Gerry Manley

Previous story
COLUMN: Vernon’s relationship status with homeless is complicated

Just Posted

Vernon woman wings way to grand prize in VJH Foundation online raffle

Top three winners in raffle receive plane tickets, skis, jewelry gift certificate

Thousands flock to Day 2 of Armstrong IPE

Attendance up over opening day Wednesday; 119th annual Armstrong fair runs through Sunday

Vernon writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

Vernon mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Free bus programs announced for Vernon families

Both new programs are effective beginning Saturday, Sept. 1.

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Gigluik takes Spallumcheen title

Field of 39 for Ladies Closed golf tournament

Downtown Vernon throwing block party

DVA hosting three-hour event Friday, Sept. 14, to say “so long, summer”

Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

VIDEO: Foggy mountain morning in the Okanagan

Vernon photographer Eric Draht was inspired by the rolling fog over the area Friday morning.

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

Crash closes Trans Canada Highway closed west of Chase

Closed in both directions, no estimated time of opening

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Most Read