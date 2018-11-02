Letter: Remembering the Great War

Lightning flashed and thunder roared inside the smoke-filled clouds billowing across the desolation of their quagmire stage.

Above the uproar, riding the wind in repetitive waves, the lonesome sound of a solitary piper rose and fell, rose and fell.

Inside this ghostly mist of acrid fog, frightened faces of wide-eyed men appeared and disappeared, appeared and disappeared.

Bewildered actors in a pitiless play scripted a century ago but remembered on this mournful day.

Bitter winds continue to blow while blood-red poppies sway to and fro.

Lloyd Atkins