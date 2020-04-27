LETTER: Restrictions needed to control spread of COVID-19

Scientists are still trying to figure out COVID-19’s infectivity and how to counteract it

Dear Editor:

In a recent letter, the author was decrying the fact that social distancing was making life miserable for him and his family.

Many people do not understand how contagious air-borne viruses can be.

For instance, if you have never had chicken pox and then you sit down in an average-sized living room with a person with active chicken pox on the other side of that room, you will be contaminated and get sick from the airborne chicken pox virus.

Scientists are still trying to figure out COVID-19’s infectivity and how to counteract it.

The writer is justifiably distressed that so many wonderful activities are being curtailed.

This happened during the terrible 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, too.

This is a quote from that time: “We are maintaining this quarantine for the benefit of all. It is not a pleasant or profitable undertaking. When whole families have been wiped out around us, isn’t it worthwhile to maintain a strict quarantine here, although it entails inconvenience, hardships and financial loss?”

Is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau justified in spending a weekend at his Harrington Lake cottage with his wife and three children?

Trudeau has enormous stresses in dealing with the pandemic, economy, and the various needs of all parts of this country. It’s mentally draining work.

I didn’t vote for Trudeau, but I think that he’s doing a good job of trying to get us to work together to stop this pandemic.

He and his family deserve some rest.

As Teddy Roosevelt said: “Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.”

What is the proposal of the letter writer? To protest by not voting at all in the next election…hoping that others will do likewise so that a protest is noticed?

Bad solution.

If our leader needs a quiet weekend rest with his family, it doesn’t seem that we should whine and begrudge him that.

Marilyn Hansen

Summerland

