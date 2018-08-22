Letter: Say yes to prop rep

Why do we accept this voodoo magic in our most important forum, our elected governments??

Most of our everyday world runs on one person, one vote, which is proportional representation (PR). How so?

When union members vote on a new contract, the person with high seniority and the person fresh out of school each get one equally-weighted vote. When teachers vote on a new contract, the ballot from the teacher nearing retirement carries the same weight as the on-call teacher looking for their first full-time contract. The same goes for every professional association and trade union.

There is no skewing the votes. No sub-group receives 39% of the votes and magically gets 54% of the decision-making, giving them 100% of the power, the exact skewing we regularly see in our FPTP elections. This skewing is currently found in 7 provinces and the Federal government.

Why do we accept this voodoo magic in our most important forum, our elected governments??

We don’t have to and I’m tired of it. Vote for PR this fall.

Tom Rankin