LETTER: Solar farm could’ve been solar installations on homes instead

Dear Editor,

I’ve always been against rapid development in our small community. Our population is growing at an average of just over one percent annually. But, that has increased Summerland’s population since our family came here in 1968, from approximately 4,000 to 12,000 today.

Fortunately, a number of potential housing developments didn’t come on-line over the years because developers ran out of patience or money, or because they were stifled by people who didn’t want to see a rapid increase in housing next door to them. For me, I say “Thank goodness” that growth has been as slow as it has been.

There was talk that the property intended for the solar farm was a better fit for housing development – something along the line of Deer Ridge, or heaven forbid, a trailer park. I’m relieved that council saw fit to follow the advice of their staff in promoting the solar farm for that acreage. The final vote, although close, hopefully, will make it a sure thing and that work on it will start immediately.

I personally would have preferred that all the money that is available could be used in subsidizing solar installations on homes around Summerland instead. I could have used it a few years back when it cost me nearly $1000 per installed panel, and I would have used it to install additional panels if Summerland had gone that route, but that is neither here nor there now. I hope local homeowners will encourage council to have a “buy-in” program to augment the solar farm into even a more viable installation.

Frank Martens

Summerland