Letter: Stop calling athletes products

Reader says the term products must go from sports vernacular

Dear Morning Star,

On the Sports page Feb. 13, you have an article about four young women ringette players. Below their picture, you refer to them as Vernon “products.” The term products is frequently used for athletes.

Respectfully, I would ask you to stop using the word products when referring to athletes. They are not products they are players, and in this case, they are young women ringette players. Products is a dehumanizing term and brings to mind something like wooden, aluminum or plastic etc.

I wonder if anyone else out there has the same thoughts?

David M. Kennedy

