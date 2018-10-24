Letter: Support growth of Vernon

Vernon is very far behind in many important structures that would make the city what it should be to attract local citizens and tourists and make Vernon a place to enjoy.

The racetrack and grandstand — a welcome sporting item — should be constructed, following approval by the City of Vernon and RDNO.

The proposal to develop a musical venue by Okanagan College should not have been shot down. A new museum and art gallery along with a cultural centre must be built. Vernon and the RDNO should already have a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre along with a recovery house outside of town.

With many projects of benefit to Vernon shot down, those who are always against development must not be listened to always. More guests and family and community must move forward to rejuvenate Vernon.

It is high time to move Vernon into the 21st century. Make Vernon an attractive place that people look forward to visiting. Attract entertainment and conventions. What does Vernon offer now? Not much at all. Support the above. Vernon, become an up-to-date city.

David Gregoire