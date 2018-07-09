FILE — In response to the growing concern regarding the safety of local parks as residents report finding hypodermic needles near outdoor play areas in Vernon, Kai Eli, 25, has founded the Polson Avengers, a volunteer safety committee. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Letter: Thank you to Polson Avengers

We as a community should be very grateful.

Re: Polson Avengers

To the people who are criticizing the fantastic job Kai Eli and his friends are doing cleaning up Vernon….give your head a shake.

These young people have jobs and lives yet chose to take the time to clean up the horrible messes at our parks and public areas.

We as a community should be very grateful. They were even at Polson Park on Canada Day. I have never seen the park so clean. The ladies and I who had the Canadian Cancer Society tent there really appreciated the needle-free environment.

If you have the energy to criticize….you have the energy to help them out.

Thank you Polson Avengers.

Sharon Bennett

