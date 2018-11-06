Letter: Thanks to PR evangelists

Their presentations and letters to Morningstar have been refreshingly informative and sincere.

I would like to extend my appreciation to the “PR Evangelists” for their well-researched contribution to the debate on Electoral Reform.

Their presentations and letters to Morningstar have been refreshingly informative and sincere. Our democracy is in crisis and these PR Evangelists have taken a much-needed step toward improving it.

At present our elected politicians are failing to deliver. Low voter turn-out, more and more disengaged citizens, uninformed voters, a minimal effort by many incumbent politicians in safe seats, too much emphasis on short-term goals — all have a negative impact on our democracy.

Our democracy has to be revitalized. Reform is absolutely necessary. Electoral competition must be re-energized.

The letter to the editor of October 31st under the heading “Look in the Mirror” conjures up images of the white male politicians of a century ago who with great certainty and bluster fought against the women’s right to vote. These men felt threatened by change back then just as we see now. Despite the presence of fossilized thinking today I hope the majority of us can take up the challenge of electoral reform with an open mind.

Change is a good thing. All is not right here in Canada. For the sake of strengthening our democracy let us give Proportional Representation a try. It may even prove to be the stimulus our electoral system needs. After all, some form of Proportional Representation is chosen by more than 90 countries of the world.

Sharon Ogden

