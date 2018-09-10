Letter: Time to learn about local candidates

Our plea is to listen to the candidates who offer themselves up for election to represent you.

An important time is approaching for all of the citizens of the area. That time is fall elections for the municipal councils and school boards.

The Monsignor Miles Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, whose membership of more than 100 men covering the are of Vernon, Enderby/Armstrong, the Shuswap, Revelstoke and Chase are dedicated to patriotism and are genuinely interested in assuring the best representative government for each area.

Our organization is non-partisan though we believe it is important that we/you are all knowledgeable about the positions of the various candidates seeking office. The decision you make at the ballot box will determine the quality of the government you elect.

Our plea to all citizens is to listen to the candidates who offer themselves up for election to represent you. Make your own judgement of which ones best represent your point of view on how you want them to govern on your behalf.

Know that some may not be perfect but pick those that you think are best for you

Do get out and vote.

Victor Procure, Faith Navigator, Knights of Columbus