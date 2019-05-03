LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Dear Editor:
It’s what’s in the pipeline, the toxic bitumen, that’s the big part of the problem.
Alberta’s poor if not criminal neglect over the growing tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion completely disqualifies them from ever being involved in anything they want to transport through B.C.
We’ll get along without Alberta energy and must work to eliminate Alberta as a supplier.
It must never again have a near monopoly on energy, or anything close.
John Stark
Richmond
