Letter: Use common sense with bike path

I think a bike path from Stickle Road to Meadowlark is a fantastic idea, but not on Pleasant Valley.

I think a bike path from Stickle Road to Meadowlark is a fantastic idea, but not on Pleasant Valley Road.

That idea is nothing short of insane. Our job is to protect our children not put them in harm’s way.

I have knocked on every door from Stickle to Meadowlark and asked everyone I saw what they thought, and the response was unanimous. “Are you crazy?” No one was ever asked what they thought about a bike lane, and we all live on this road. Some have lived here for almost 60 years.

A white line on the road means little or nothing to most drivers; does anyone really think that it will protect a child from the wheels of a logging truck, or a loaded dump truck inches from a child who thinks it’s safe to use a bike lane?

The average speed according to the Community speed board was between 80 and 100 km/h on that stretch of road. Now imagine a resident trying to back out of a driveway across a bike path onto a road that is supposed to be 50 km/h.

Why would anyone try to put a bike path on the West side of Pleasant Valley road across every driveway on that road?

There is a perfectly good road already in place along the frontage of the car dealers that runs parallel to Hwy 97. Eventually, that road could be continued from Rona all the way to Swan Lake junction if the need was there.

We who live on Pleasant Valley road think that is a much safer route. How about you?

Paul Elmont