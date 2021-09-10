Sprinklers are on mid-day at Polson Park back in June amid a heat wave that had temperatures floating into the mid-40s. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Sprinklers are on mid-day at Polson Park back in June amid a heat wave that had temperatures floating into the mid-40s. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

LETTER: Vernon water wasters ignoring drought

Resident concerned as green-lawned businesses aren’t doing their conservation part

The Okanagan is experiencing drought conditions and watering restrictions have been in effect in Vernon most of the summer, yet there are many green lawns around the city.

It’s pretty easy to find non-dormant, green lawns here and there around town, but especially around many hotels, apartments and commercial buildings.

So, is there a double standard here? Does the individual have to watch their water consumption, while businesses don’t, or is there just a complete lack of enforcement?

Maybe, the Morning Star should feature a “water pariah” each week (late in the summer) to shame these people/businesses and to draw attention to the lack of enforcement of the watering restrictions.

Jay Page

Vernon

READ MORE: Drought level in Okanagan increased to level 4

READ MORE: B.C. urged to conserve water as drought conditions persist through summer’s end

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtLetter to the EditorWater

Previous story
Vaccine Politics: Will COVID-19 affect the outcome of the federal election in B.C.?

Just Posted

Sprinklers are on mid-day at Polson Park back in June amid a heat wave that had temperatures floating into the mid-40s. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
LETTER: Vernon water wasters ignoring drought

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest person ever lived to 122 years old

Okanagan residents can gather around the campfire this weekend as the BC Wildfire Service has lifted the prohibition effective Sept. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

People’s Party of Canada federal election candidate Kyle Delfing discovered the company from eastern Canada that created his campaign signs did not spell Shuswap correctly. He has since repaired or removed them. (Contributed)
Sign thefts, typo, vandalism all part of North Okanagan-Shuswap election campaign