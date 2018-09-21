Letter: We know what council needs to do

We have seen a lot of heart in this last council and I applaud the support they have given.

What a concept. On reading Scott Anderson’s support for Jasmine Finlay, Friday, Sept. 21, he says, “We need a council made up of people willing and able to take on difficult issues and make decisions that are not always popular.”

Does he mean things like installing rainbow crosswalks that support diversity, building low cost housing among market housing to support low income families, supporting the rights and freedoms of the homeless amongst all the barriers they (low-wage jobs, mental illness, lack of affordable housing, insecure family units, drug addiction, to name a few) face to survive?

Does he mean pushing ahead with the massive reconstruction at Stickle Road and beyond in spite of many objections from the public and conservation groups? Just what is he referring to?

He has certainly opted to oppose initiatives this current council has supported so I guess they made unpopular decisions in his mind and maybe other minds in this community.

Does that not mean the current council was willing to take on difficult issues and make decisions that were not always popular? Is he for or against councils who make hard decisions or just the commitments of council he doesn’t personally agree with?

There’s nothing wrong with any councillor having an opinion but doing the public’s business means thinking of everyone who makes up the public, what the effects of civil servant’s decisions have on everyone at all levels of the social scale.

Being a person “who is a rational thinker, but more importantly is able to think outside the box without losing sight of reality” is indeed a value set that is desirable for council members.

People’s ability to live, breath, and thrive in the community depends on sound reasoning and respect from council in their understanding of ‘difficult issues’ that need well-considered efforts to reach for solutions. We have seen a lot of heart in this last council and I applaud the support they have given to considering human value in some tough situations. Vernon wasn’t built in a day.

Hopefully, progressive candidates will continue to seek seats on council and remain committed to supporting all citizens equally and fairly.

Glenna Miles