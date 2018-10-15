Letter: We must protect the river

I beg you to hold to the principles of protecting the river from fast motorized traffic.

As a seriously dedicated user of the Shuswap River, I beg you to hold to the principles of protecting the river from fast motorized traffic.

I live in Vernon, formerly in Cherryville where the community used the river for water play and fishing. How do I love the stretch of river from Enderby on?

1. As a volunteer at Kingfisher Hatchery and a teacher that fed the babies in the tank in my Vernon school, Harwood, for all the years I was there

2. As a canoeist with the Kelowna Canoe and Kayak Club

3. As a member of the tube runs, ending up at Tuey Park, one of the unsung treasures of the North Okanagan

Fast boats can use the lake and not disturb slower users and the migrating fish in the river.

Leila Ward