EDITORIAL: North Okanagan voter turnout horrid

Six communities average 30 per cent turnout for municipal vote Saturday

One thing six North Okanagan municipalities can work on together for the next four years is how to increase voter turnout for the municipal elections.

Numbers released by civicinfo.bc.ca after Saturday’s vote are abysmal for this region.

Voter turnout from four years decreased in Armstrong, Enderby, Spallumcheen and Coldstream, went up slightly in Vernon, and Lumby actually had an election this year, whereas, in 2014, mayor and council were acclaimed.

Armstrong had the biggest drop, going from 30 per cent voter turnout in 2014 to 22 per cent on Saturday, 864 votes cast out of 3,854 eligible voters. And, like 2014, Armstrong was voting only on councillors and school trustees — Mayor Chris Pieper was acclaimed.

Spallumcheen dropped to 25 per cent from 29 per cent; Coldstream went from 32.5 per cent four years ago to 32 per cent.

Enderby, which had the largest turnout four years ago at 39 per cent, had 35 per cent voter turnout Saturday.

In Lumby, 32 per cent of the village cast votes for council and school trustees.

The only rise was in Vernon, and it’s not much of an increase, going to 32 per cent from 30 per cent in 2014. In Vernon, 9,755 votes were cast with 30,602 eligible voters.

Brutal.

There were advance polls in all communities. The weather was gorgeous Saturday. Voting took, at most, maybe 10-15 minutes Saturday, depending on what polling station you were at. The elections were a month earlier than usual.

So how could the turnout be so pathetic?

This is the only chance you have to determine who represents you at the municipal level. The group responsible for infrastructure, taxes, education. This is what was fought for in the World Wars – democracy and freedom to make these decisions, not have them made for us.

The people who put their name forwards deserve better. Think about it over the next term.

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s proportional representation vote is dishonest, misleading
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Just Posted

UPDATE: American rapper killed in skydiving accident

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Preliminary inquiry for Sagmoen begins in Vernon

Sagmoen, whose charges were split into three separate matters, has been in custody since Oct. 2017

North Okanagan voter turnout rates remain low

Four of six municipalities show drop in North Okanagan municipal elections compared to 2014

It’s a YES for the cultural centre

Vernon voters delivered a huge YES in the Cultural Centre Referendum.

Cumming wins Vernon mayor’s chair

‘I felt pretty good about the campaign right from the beginning.’

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Man charged with attempted murder in Oliver back in court

Andrew Bradley Miller pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court

Interior Health urges public to get a flu shot

Health authority says it will help to stop the spread of influenza

Three men charged in Alberta man’s murder will go straight to trial

The three men are charged with first degree murder in the death a 20-year-old from Alberta.

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Most Read