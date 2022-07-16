A new $5million fundraising campaign for the downtown Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is set to launch. (Morning Star - file photo)

Truth and transparency sought from Vernon politicians

LETTER: RDNO and city decisions questioned by resident

I am writing this letter to question the Regional District of North Okanagan board and Vernon city council on some of the decisions they have made.

To start with, the RDNO’s latest is the rail trail bike situation, why was this not discovered and resolved before anyone used it.

A simple questionnaire (not one where they questions are tailored to a certain answer) and then make all the ideas public.

Then there is the Cultural Centre – to start with we were never given all the true costs including operating and this quote from their web page before I questioned it: “If the remaining funds can not be raised within several years, the project will not proceed and the borrowing approved through referendum will not take place.”

Now they pushed through on the loan without firstly letting the taxpayers know all the details by a mail box drop. Then the voting. I found this out by accident.

Now for the mayor and council this is long but let’s say they too failed on truth or transparency for the Cultural Centre especially the parking loss.

Then on to the new park downtown, the new recreation centre (changed several times) and now the budget. Let us not forget the new garbage system (somebody should sbe help accountable) and the Peanut Pool (did not listen to those who use it). The city has had several town hall meetings surveys and questionnaires (they only hear what they want). But here is my problem – they do all this but they never give us an accounting of anything but the good things people say and relate why people find disagreement with them (they are not always right). It would be nice if all levels of government would give us all the remarks and let us make up our own minds instead of having our elected representatives, and I use this term lightly, to make unilateral decisions on how to spend the taxpayers monies that will put us into long-term debt without letting us have fair due process on this.

I am also holding the newspapers to account on this as it seems they only report on the nice things that happen at city hall and other places, and do not report on what is happening at city hall. Maybe they should take what many of us say in our letters to the editor and investigate. I for one do not want to lose the printed media and they play a pivotal role in our society.

Garry Haas

READ MORE: Looky-loos ticketed at fatal crash north of Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon rolls out tips to avoid stinky compost carts

twitter.com

Letter to the Editormunicipal politicsVernon

Previous story
Signage sought for cyclist safety in Vernon
Next story
BOOMER TALK: Are you grumpy?

Just Posted

Barrier protects checkout clerk at a grocery store in North Vancouver. (Photo: The Canadian Press)
BOOMER TALK: Are you grumpy?

A new $5million fundraising campaign for the downtown Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is set to launch. (Morning Star - file photo)
Truth and transparency sought from Vernon politicians

Lake Country’s Valerie Regier heads out on the bike portion of the 2022 Kal RATS Sprint Triathlon run-bike-run race June 25, in Vernon. Regier was fourth in her Women’s 65-69 age group in one hour 38 minutes three seconds. Cyclists are urging motorists to watch for them on roads and paths. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Signage sought for cyclist safety in Vernon

Evacuation alerts in Vernon remain in place for Canadian Lakeview Estates, Tronson Road and Adventure Bay in light of the White Rock Lake Wildfire as of Sunday, Aug. 8. (Jerry Thompson photo)
Vernon neighbours trim back fire hazards