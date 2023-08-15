THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Uzelman: Ottawa and the provinces square off over clean electricity

A column by Bruce Uzelman

~BW Uzelman

Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, has released the government’s plan to decarbonize the electricity grid by 2035 and to regulate it. He said clean energy is critical to lowering emissions and to “massive economic opportunities” accompanying a low-carbon future. The centerpiece of the strategy is the 15% refundable Clean Electricity Tax Credit to accelerate investment in clean electricity. The cost is $15.7 billion through to 2035. The credit is offered to publicly and privately-owned utilities for clean power production and the creation of interprovincial grids.

The Alberta, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia governments have rejected the 2035 net zero regulations, arguing they are unattainable and too costly. Alberta slapped a seven month moratorium on solar and wind power, supposedly to review policy for the industry and the dislocation of agriculture. More likely it is an ill-advised sop to UCP’s rural, rightist base and an assertion that Alberta controls energy policy.

The moratorium has been roundly criticized. Blocking the development of clean electrical energy, while declaring that Ottawa’s clean electrical standards are being imposed too soon, is illogical. Alberta has seen by far the most rapid growth of renewable energy in the country. Dozens of new projects are now on hold. The government has created huge risks for the industry. Companies will reassess planned investments. If the review results in more regulation, as is likely, future investment is further imperiled.

Alberta correctly argues that baseline electrical production is required to offset the high variability of renewables. The Public Policy Forum agrees, “natural gas power generation allows for greater, not less, penetration of renewables.”

