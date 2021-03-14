Vernon history in pictures

This view has always been stunning. It’s the southwestern view of the Okanagan Landing and Okanagan Lake, a photo taken on an unknown date. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #2427)

It remains one of the best views in Vernon, looking southwest from above Bella Vista Road and what is now The Rise to Okanagan Landing and, of course, the big Okanagan Lake.

But as this photo from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives shows, the Landing wasn’t always so heavily populated. On the contrary.

This undated photo shows no houses along the west side of what is now Okanagan Landing Road and, of course, not much at all on the east side of the lake.

The long road in the centre of the photo is likely Bella Vista Road.

There’s still snow atop Terrace Mountain in the distance, and the blooming flowers at front suggest the photo is taken in early spring.

