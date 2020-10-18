Beairsto School, formerly Central School, holds its Fall Harvest sale in 1955. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #3295)

Vernon history in pictures

A look at a bountiful harvest sale at a Vernon elementary school, circa 1955

North Okanagan communities are blessed with an abundance of riches in terms of home-grown food, on display at farmers’ markets each week throughout the region.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives provided a photo from a fall harvest sale at Beairsto Elementary School in 1955.

“I seem to recall we had a similar type sale every fall,” said Morning Star reporter Roger Knox, 57, who attended Beairsto from 1969-76. “I remember the table being set up outside at the back of the school, or under the shelter, and there was everything from fruits and vegetables to home-baked goods.”

Check out the photo to look at the prices and see if you recognize anyone!


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Local History

