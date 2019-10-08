Vernon RCMP response disappoints

I am very disappointed with the RCMP.

May as well call my subdivision a dirt bike/quad track. There is no peace with quads and backfiring dirt bikes driving around it every day. And I mean every day.

I live in a lawless rural subdivision with the same laws as the city, but the RCMP doesn’t enforce the rural area, and that ain’t fair. I pay taxes too. I didn’t move to a rural area to live in the middle of a dirt bike track. I moved to a rural area for peace, but I am getting just the opposite and the RCMP have me furious with them for not doing their job!

Sharon Schnurr

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

