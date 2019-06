The new Safeway at 3417 Barnard Avenue (30th Avenue). Photo dated 1951. (Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #30903).

A timely look back at a historic downtown Vernon building – Safeway.

A photo from 1951 shows the ‘new’ Safeway at 3417 Barnard Avenue (30th Avenue).

Fast forward 68 years and the now downtown Vernon Safeway will soon be no longer.

The store is rebranding as a FreshCo.