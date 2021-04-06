Wild Sky Sisters: The start of an astrological new year

Aries People are the pioneers of our world. They are trail-blazers and courageous warriors. Not to be confused with self-centered, Aries People are centered in Self. They know themselves well and don’t have to think too long about anything before taking action. These are the entrepreneurs, risk-takers, event hosts and movement makers in our society.

On an elemental level, Aries is Cardinal Fire’. This is the spark that starts the fire. Not to be confused with what keeps the flame going, Aries is the fireSTARTER.

Where we find Aries in our charts is where we can begin new projects, initiate action and find new ways of doing something. This is where we look for our courage and drive.

Our work during this Aries transit is to take initiative. We are all responsible for building this new world. What step can you take to create a better world? Nothing is too small. Can you call a friend and wish them a great week? Could you start a garden in your backyard?

To connect with this energy, we encourage everyone to have a (very safe) fire practice this month. Revere the sources of fire in your life. Light a candle each day as part of a morning or evening ritual. Build a fire and do some fire gazing. Cook yourself loving food. Cozy up with the warmth in your home and give thanks for it. With Venus here as well, the planet of LOVE, take action in one way to step towards self-love this month. Notice the ways we don’t take action towards love and break down those obstacles. As Rumi so eloquently put it, “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.”

COME TOGETHER

Coming together around fire is something all of our ancestors did. Do you know how to start a fire? A great elemental practice this month would be to see if you could start a campfire from scratch (we’re repeating, keep it safe, friends). Gather with close friends. Share stories under the stars.

This season helps you feel and heal with fire.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

horoscopes