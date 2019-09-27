Photos: 1950s fever hits Vernon care facility

Resident Erna Wiebe (left) shakes a leg with hairdresser Sheila Mandreck during Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove’s 50s-diner theme party Wednesday to help the Good Samaritan Society celebrate its 70th anniversary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The lineup for ice cream floats, sundaes and milkshakes were long at the Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove 1950s-style diner Wednesday as the care facility celebrated the Good Samaritan Society’s 70th anniversary with free lunch for residents and staff. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Christina Johnson (right) and Suzann Ross were kept busy making ice cream floats and sundaes at the Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove care facility’s 1950s-style diner theme lunch Wednesday. The party, which included free lunch for residents and staff, was held to help the Good Samaritan Society celebrate its 70th anniversary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove care facility’s dining room was transformed into a 1950s-style diner Wednesday to help celebrate the Good Samaritan Society’s 70th anniversary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Denise Kimura, proprietor of Sing Along With Denise, had a 1950s karaoke session going Wednesday at Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove care facility, featuring songs from Elvis, Buddy Holly and Bill Haley and the Comets, to name a few. Free lunch was provided to facility residents and staff to help the Good Samaritan Society celebrate its 70th anniversary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove residents Erna Wiebe (from left) and Elsie Morrison enjoy an ice cream sundae and chocolate milkshake, respectively, while Morrison’s friend Charles Chamberlain also slurps up a shake as the care facility was turned into a 1950s-style diner Wednesday to help the Good Samaritan Society celebrate its 70th anniversary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Without question, the most popular food items served to Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove residents and staff at a special anniversary party in Vernon Wednesday were ice cream floats and milkshakes.

Heron Grove’s lobby and dining room were transformed into a 1950s-style diner to help the Good Samaritan Society, which owns and operates the facility on 20th Street, mark its 70th anniversary.

Staff and volunteers dressed as Pink Ladies, from the movie Grease, and in 1950s-style dresses, bobby socks and shoes, were kept busy making floats, sundaes and milkshakes.

“This milkshake is excellent, very good,” said Heron Grove resident Elsie Morrison, slurping up the chocolate shake through her straw. She was joined at her table by friend Charles Chamberlain, who also enjoyed a chocolate shake, and co-resident Erna Wiebe, who not only disposed of an ice cream sundae – without an ice cream headache – but also got up and danced with Heron Grove hairdresser Sheila Mandreck as Buddy Holly’s “Oh Boy” was being played in the dining room by Sing Along With Denise owner Denise Kimura.

Kimura had a 1950s-karaoke sing-along going which includes tunes from Elvis and Bill Haley and the Comets.

“This year has been really busy,” said Heron Grove’s recreation and volunteer coordinator Chris Smith, himself decked out in black T-shirt, cigarette behind his ear and jean pant legs rolled up. “To celebrate the Good Samaritan 70th anniversary, we decided to go with the 50s diner theme and it’s gone over very well.

“Heron Grove staff were all dressed up having fun with families, residents and supporters of Heron Grove.”

Good Samaritan officials were on hand to give speeches and celebrate with the residents.

Outside on the patio, residents, staff and supporters enjoyed free hamburgers, french fries and onion rings courtesy of the CrAsian Food Truck whose owner, Meiko, estimated 284 burgers were served. Smith noted that makes the event one of the biggest Heron grove has ever done.

Members of the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter parked some of their 1950s automobiles in the parking lot for all to admire.

