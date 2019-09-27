Photos: 1950s fever hits Vernon care facility

Without question, the most popular food items served to Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove residents and staff at a special anniversary party in Vernon Wednesday were ice cream floats and milkshakes.
Heron Grove’s lobby and dining room were transformed into a 1950s-style diner to help the Good Samaritan Society, which owns and operates the facility on 20th Street, mark its 70th anniversary.
Staff and volunteers dressed as Pink Ladies, from the movie Grease, and in 1950s-style dresses, bobby socks and shoes, were kept busy making floats, sundaes and milkshakes.
“This milkshake is excellent, very good,” said Heron Grove resident Elsie Morrison, slurping up the chocolate shake through her straw. She was joined at her table by friend Charles Chamberlain, who also enjoyed a chocolate shake, and co-resident Erna Wiebe, who not only disposed of an ice cream sundae – without an ice cream headache – but also got up and danced with Heron Grove hairdresser Sheila Mandreck as Buddy Holly’s “Oh Boy” was being played in the dining room by Sing Along With Denise owner Denise Kimura.
Kimura had a 1950s-karaoke sing-along going which includes tunes from Elvis and Bill Haley and the Comets.
“This year has been really busy,” said Heron Grove’s recreation and volunteer coordinator Chris Smith, himself decked out in black T-shirt, cigarette behind his ear and jean pant legs rolled up. “To celebrate the Good Samaritan 70th anniversary, we decided to go with the 50s diner theme and it’s gone over very well.
“Heron Grove staff were all dressed up having fun with families, residents and supporters of Heron Grove.”
Good Samaritan officials were on hand to give speeches and celebrate with the residents.
Outside on the patio, residents, staff and supporters enjoyed free hamburgers, french fries and onion rings courtesy of the CrAsian Food Truck whose owner, Meiko, estimated 284 burgers were served. Smith noted that makes the event one of the biggest Heron grove has ever done.
Members of the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter parked some of their 1950s automobiles in the parking lot for all to admire.
