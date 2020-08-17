PHOTOS: Dogs, er, sniff out competition with owners at Coldstream duathlon

Brian Jones and his dog Kalvin are all smiles (well, Brian is smiling, not sure about Kalvin) as they take part in the ninth annual Doggie Duathlon Sunday, Aug. 9, at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream. (Kiss The Monkey Photography) Kyla Johnson and her dog, Kayak, complete the swim portion (without an actual kayak) of the ninth annual Doggie Duathlon Sunday, Aug. 9, at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Kiss The Monkey Photography) Emily Cheyne and her dog, Knox, begin the swim portion in Kal Lake of the ninth annual Doggie Duathlon Sunday, Aug. 9, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Kiss The Monkey Photography)

Mother Nature did not disappoint.

Once again, the sun shone for the ninth annual Doggie Duathlon Sunday, Aug. 9, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Other than a few protocols to accommodate COVID-19 safeguards, the fun, non-competitive event went on without a hitch.

Participants with their canine companions enjoyed the option of a two-, five- or 8.5-kilometre walk/run followed by a short swim to complete the event and collect their finisher’s ribbon, along with random prize draws donated by generous sponsors.

With cancer being the leading cause of death in dogs, funds raised at the event were donated to support the University of Guelph’s Smiling Blue Skies Cancer Fund.

The 10th annual Doggie Duathlon is scheduled for Sunday, Aug 8, 2021.

