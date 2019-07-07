PHOTOS: Final day for Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest

The gang from Grizzly BBQ invite you down to the Vernon Curling Rink today to try out their ribs on the last day of the first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) It’s the final day of the first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest and mouth-watering treats are available at the Vernon Curling Club/Centennial Outdoor Rink until 9 p.m. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) It’s the final day of the first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest and mouth-watering treats are available at the Vernon Curling Club/Centennial Outdoor Rink until 9 p.m. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) It’s the final day of the first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest and mouth-watering treats are available at the Vernon Curling Club/Centennial Outdoor Rink until 9 p.m. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Ribber Nicholas Smith of Gator BBQ from Port Dover, Ont. invites everyone down to the Vernon Curling Club/Centennial Outdoor Rink for the final day of the first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Ribs and other delectable delights are being served up on this the final day of the first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest at the Vernon Curling Club/Centennial Outdoor Rink. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

It appears the Vernon Elks Lodge has a hit on their hands, not to mention lots of sauce.

The first Vernon Elks Lodge Ribfest has attracted scores of people from throughout the North Okanagan over the past three days.

The event wraps up today (Sunday) at 9 p.m. at the Vernon Curling Club/Centennial Outdoor Rink.

Admission is $2, and you have a variety of professional ribbers on hand to check out pork and beef ribs, brisket and barbecue chicken.

There are also local vendors on hand serving hamburgers and hot dogs.

There is a free shuttle service from Kal Tire Place to halp alleviate parking issues around the facility.

The event is slated to return in 2020 to help the Elks Lodge celebrate its 100th anniversary in Vernon.



