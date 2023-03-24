PHOTOS: Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games athletes shine

A competitor from the Thompson Okanagan team takes flight off the beam with her coaches and teammates watching during Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games artistic gymnastics competition Friday, March 24, at the Priest Valley Gym. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Zone 5 Vancouver Coastal head artistic gymnastics coach Jennifer Dober (right) congratulates North Vancouver’s Zoe Buechler after her balance beam routine during opening day competition Friday, March 24, at the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

A gymnast from Zone 6 Vancouver Island-Central Coast goes backward on the vault during artistic gymnastics competition Friday, March 24, at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

A Prince George competitor representing Zone 8 completes a flip during her floor routine in artistic gymnastics Friday, March 24, at the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games volunteer Kim Friesen (left) prepares the artistic gymnastics medals with help from her daughter, Gabby, Friday, March 24, at the Priest Valley Gym. (Roger Knox- Black Press)

Zone 5 Vancouver Island-Central Coast figure skater Alexandra Hargrave from Sooke completes a jump during competition Friday, March 24, at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Kelowna’s Makayla Forrest competes in women’s figure skating Friday, March 24, durng the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Zone 6 Vancouver Island Central Coast sweepers Sampson McNeill (left) and Jaxon Bjornstrom listen to the call from skip Brent Buckham as the Victoria curlers took on a rink from the Thompson Okanagan Friday afternoon, March 24, at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Elias Rands delivers a rock to sweepers Nolan Beck (left) and Alex Watkins, while skip Kaiden Beck waits in the house. The Salmon Arm quartet is representing Zone 2 Thompson Okanagan in men’s curling at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games at the Vernon Curling Club. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Coaches and officials keep an eye on the action on all eight sheets of ice during curling action Friday, March 24, at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games at the Vernon Curling Club. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Sweepers Alexandria and Brooke Halliday deliver their Zone 5 Vancouver Coast rock to the house in women’s curling action Friday, March 24, at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games at the Vernon Curling Club. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Kamloops’ Bethany Evans gets ready to give her rock to Thompson Okanagn Zone 2 teammates Alicia Evans of Kamloops (left) and Ivy Jensen of Vernon, with Vernon skip Ava Arndt waiting in the house, during women’s curling action Friday, March 24, in the Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games at the Vernon Curling Club. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Badminton is the only sport at the Greater Vernon 2022 B.C. Winter Games being played outside Vernon; all the action is taking place at the dedicated Kelowna Badminton Club. (Jacqueline Gelineau - Black Press)

