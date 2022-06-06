PHOTOS: North Okanagan U16 Legends rock home lacrosse tourney

North Okanagan Tolko/Wholesale Grafix U16 lacrosse players Kohen Pounder.(front), Kian Yargeau (back, from left), Waylon Stowards, Cole Gartner and Aidan Wattie have been named to the Okanaagan team that will compete next month at the B.C. Summer Games in Prince George. (Contributed) The North Okanagan Tolko/Wholesale Grafix Legends won their own Rock The House minor lacrosse tournament Sunday, June 5, beating the Kelowna Kodiaks 5-3 in the U16 final. (Contributed) The North Okanagan Everton Ridge Homes/Rider Ventures Ltd. Legends won bronze at their own U14 A2 lacrosse tournament at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Contributed) The North Okanagan Shepherd’s Home Hardware Legends stuffed Shuswap 9-0 to win the bronze medal at their own U14 B Division Minor Lacrosse tournament at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Contributed)

North Okanagan Tolko Wholesale Grafix Legends rocked their own minor lacrosse tournament at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The Legends capped off a 5-0 tourney by defeating Okanagan league rivals Kelowna Kodiaks 5-3 in the gold-medal match of the Rock The House U16 tournament, led by goaltender Axel Manson,who made 26 saves as Kelowna outshot the Legends 29-17. It was the only game that North Okanagan was outshot.

Waylon Stowards and Aidan Wattie each had two goals and an assist to lead the Legends. Teigan Kelley had 1+1 while Kian Yargeau (2), and the two Coles – Fergson and Gartner – had assists.

Prior to the tournament, Stowards, Wattie, Yargeau, Gartner and Kohen Pounder were named to the Okanagan team for this summer’s B.C. Games in Prince George July 21-24.

North OK advanced to the final with a thrilling 5-3 win over Port Coquitlam. Wattie had 3+1 while Gartner and Stowards scored the other markers. Manson made 22 saves and chipped in one assist.

The Legends opened the event by downing Coquitlam 8-3 behind three goals from Wattie. Gartner and Lukas Aeichele each had 1+1 while single goals went to Kelley, Pounder and Yargeau. Coeden Cruikshank had one assist to back Taylor Robins-Swanson in the North OK goal. Robins-Swanson made 22 saves for the win.

North Okanagan then blasted Quesnel 14-1 with Stowards and Wattie each scoring three times. Kelley had 2+1, Aeichele chipped in a goal and two assists and the other goals were scored by Cruikshank, Yargeau, Pounder, Gartner and Ferguson. Manson stopped 13 shots from the Cariboo visitors.

Wattie had 3+1 and Stowards scored three times as the Legends dispatched Okotoks, Alta. 10-6.

Kelley scored twice and singles went to Yargeau and Cruikshank. Pounder collected two helpers, Kayden Thorburn had one assist and Robins-Swanson finished with 16 saves.

North Okanagan’s gold was one of three medal wins at home tournaments on the weekend.

The U14 A2 Everton Ridge Homes/Rider Ventures Ltd. Legends defeated Kelowna 8-6 to win bronze in its home tournament at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

The U14 B Shepherd’s Home Hardware Legends blanked Shuswap 9-0 to win the bronze at their home event, also at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The weekend before, the T-Mann Mechanical Legends won bronze at a novice tournament in Kelowna.

