PHOTOS: North Okanagan U16 Legends rock home lacrosse tourney

North Okanagan Tolko Wholesale Grafix Legends rocked their own minor lacrosse tournament at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.
The Legends capped off a 5-0 tourney by defeating Okanagan league rivals Kelowna Kodiaks 5-3 in the gold-medal match of the Rock The House U16 tournament, led by goaltender Axel Manson,who made 26 saves as Kelowna outshot the Legends 29-17. It was the only game that North Okanagan was outshot.
Waylon Stowards and Aidan Wattie each had two goals and an assist to lead the Legends. Teigan Kelley had 1+1 while Kian Yargeau (2), and the two Coles – Fergson and Gartner – had assists.
Prior to the tournament, Stowards, Wattie, Yargeau, Gartner and Kohen Pounder were named to the Okanagan team for this summer’s B.C. Games in Prince George July 21-24.
North OK advanced to the final with a thrilling 5-3 win over Port Coquitlam. Wattie had 3+1 while Gartner and Stowards scored the other markers. Manson made 22 saves and chipped in one assist.
The Legends opened the event by downing Coquitlam 8-3 behind three goals from Wattie. Gartner and Lukas Aeichele each had 1+1 while single goals went to Kelley, Pounder and Yargeau. Coeden Cruikshank had one assist to back Taylor Robins-Swanson in the North OK goal. Robins-Swanson made 22 saves for the win.
North Okanagan then blasted Quesnel 14-1 with Stowards and Wattie each scoring three times. Kelley had 2+1, Aeichele chipped in a goal and two assists and the other goals were scored by Cruikshank, Yargeau, Pounder, Gartner and Ferguson. Manson stopped 13 shots from the Cariboo visitors.
Wattie had 3+1 and Stowards scored three times as the Legends dispatched Okotoks, Alta. 10-6.
Kelley scored twice and singles went to Yargeau and Cruikshank. Pounder collected two helpers, Kayden Thorburn had one assist and Robins-Swanson finished with 16 saves.
North Okanagan’s gold was one of three medal wins at home tournaments on the weekend.
The U14 A2 Everton Ridge Homes/Rider Ventures Ltd. Legends defeated Kelowna 8-6 to win bronze in its home tournament at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.
The U14 B Shepherd’s Home Hardware Legends blanked Shuswap 9-0 to win the bronze at their home event, also at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.
The weekend before, the T-Mann Mechanical Legends won bronze at a novice tournament in Kelowna.
