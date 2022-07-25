PHOTOS: Okanagan Military Tattoo returns in style

The cast ofthe 2022 Okanagan Military Tattoo gathers at Kal Tire Place in Vernon for the show’s finale Sunday, July 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Lone Piper – Pipe Major Jim Wright – plays from the crowd the haunting refrains of Amazing Grace during the finale of the Okanagan Military Tattoo Sunday, July 24, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Okanagan Military Tattoo Pipers provided the music for dancers during the show Sunday, July 24, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The conductor of the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy has his shadow working with him during Sunday’s performance at the Okanagan Military Tattoo at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Local soldiers and cadets paid tribute to veterans from all conflicts as well as the contribution of soldiers from India during the world conflicts at the Okanagan Military Tattoo Sunday, July 24, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Okanagan Military Tattoo Dancers cap off their perfermance with Singing in the Rain, accompanied by the OMT Pipers, at Sunday’s show at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It’s right there on the home page of its website: The Okanagan Military Tattoo is a heart stirring musical extravaganza featuring pipers, drummers, musicians, military bands, marching troops, multicultural dancers, First Nations, and singers of all ages.

After a two-year COVID break, the tattoo returned to the friendly confines of Vernon’s Kal Tire Place, complete with its Tattoo Castle backdrop, for two stirring performances Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, July 23 and 24.

From the bagpipes of the Okanagan Military Tattoo Pipers, the strings of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble and the glorious sounds of the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, audiences were treated to quite a show,which closed with the traditional Amazing Grace, as played by Lone Piper, Pipe Major Jim Wright standing spotlit on the steps of one section of Kal Tire Place.

