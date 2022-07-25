PHOTOS: Okanagan Military Tattoo returns in style

It’s right there on the home page of its website: The Okanagan Military Tattoo is a heart stirring musical extravaganza featuring pipers, drummers, musicians, military bands, marching troops, multicultural dancers, First Nations, and singers of all ages.
After a two-year COVID break, the tattoo returned to the friendly confines of Vernon’s Kal Tire Place, complete with its Tattoo Castle backdrop, for two stirring performances Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, July 23 and 24.
From the bagpipes of the Okanagan Military Tattoo Pipers, the strings of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble and the glorious sounds of the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, audiences were treated to quite a show,which closed with the traditional Amazing Grace, as played by Lone Piper, Pipe Major Jim Wright standing spotlit on the steps of one section of Kal Tire Place.
