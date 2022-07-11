PHOTOS: Vernon car show draws large weekend crowds

This 1930 Model A Ford from Armstrong was among the hundreds of cars on display Sunday, July 10, at Vernon’s Polson Park for the final day of the three-day Sun Valley Cruise-in Car Show. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Terry Bieker from West Kelowna checks out a 1964 Studebaker Daytona from Coldstream during the Grand Show of the three-day Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show Sunday, July 10, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon’s Mike Stedman’s 1928 Ford was popular among attendees of the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show’s Grand Show Sunday, July 10, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Markus Schwegler of Kelowna takes a picture of Westbank’s Michael Pacholuk’s 1954 Chev 3100 pickup at the Grand Show of the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show Sunday, July 10, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Remote control cars (and jumps) were part of the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show’s Grand Show Sunday, July 10 at Vernon’s Polson Park. Gordon Cole of Vernon watches as one of his cars gets significant air time. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Grand Show co-emcee Avery Shoaf (centre) from the hit TV show Rust Valley Restorers answered questions and posed for pictures with fans at the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show Sunday, July 10, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) A look at the dashboard of a Vernon-owned 1952 Jaguar XK120 Roadster Convertible on display during the Grand Show of the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show Sunday, July 10, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) A look under the hood of Vernon’s Mike Fox’s 1967 Mustang Fastback on display during the Grand Show Sunday, July 10, of the Sun Valley Cruise-In Car Show at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The weather cooperated.

The people returned.

The Sun Valley Cruise-In, Vernon’s annual three-day car show, made a triumphant return July 8-10, following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

On the event’s final day, Sunday, the Grand Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vernon’s Polson Park, hundreds gathered under sunny, hot skies in the park and walked around the oval and near the band shell to view 500 or so vintage vehicles, all makes, all sizes.

Car ShowsVernon