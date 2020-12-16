Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

This month, Black Press Media has teamed up with Make-A-Wish and BraveFace to help grant wishes, one mask purchase at a time. Here’s one wish that was granted through the Make-A-Wish B.C. and Yukon chapter…

While some wishes of critically ill children involve far-off destinations, many have dreams much closer to home, but equally rich with experiences. Some wish to meet their sports hero, others to live “a day in the life” of a firefighter, for example.

For five-year-old Moss, who had undergone surgery and a six-month chemotherapy treatment for a Wilms’ Tumour, he wished for a ski chairlift experience.

The young Kootenay boy loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. He wanted to use a chair lift, and thanks to the generosity of donors to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, Moss’s wish came true.

“When Moss finished his six-month chemotherapy treatment, he began to recover from his whole ordeal,” says mom, Julie. “When Moss was able to make a wish with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he knew exactly what he wanted to do!”

In this made-in-B.C. adventure, Moss and his family were whisked off to Big White Ski Resort outside Kelowna, where Moss received his own ski equipment and realized his dream to get on a ski lift. The fun didn’t stop there, though, as he also experienced many of the other exciting winter activities offered by the resort, including the pool and the hot tub, tubing, dogsledding and ice climbing!

“We’d like to thank everybody who donated towards Moss’s wish as this was something our family would never have been able to do on our own. It was such a special experience for him!”

Today, you can help make the wishes of local children just like Moss come true, simply by buying a package of three, specially designed face masks, with desigsn for children, youth and adults, in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

Click here to buy your masks today!

The initiative from Black Press Media and BraveFace supports children facing life-threatening conditions. And further supporting these locally focused efforts, the masks are designed and manufactured right here in British Columbia, with fulfillment by Vancouver social enterprise Starworks Packaging and Assembly.

The washable, reusable, three-layer masks are crafted from 50 per cent certified organic cotton and 50 per cent recycled PET plastic, checking all the boxes for those wanting to make an eco-friendly, socially conscious choice, while helping keep themselves and others healthy.

Each pack of masks features three fun, fashionable mask designs. Selling for $36 for three children’s masks, or $42 for three youth or adult masks, all the net proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to help make children’s wishes come true!

