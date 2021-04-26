Switzerland’s celebrates after the finale match at the Women’s Curling World Championship in Silkeborg Denmark Sunday March 24. 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ritzau Scanpix - Henning Bagger

Switzerland’s celebrates after the finale match at the Women’s Curling World Championship in Silkeborg Denmark Sunday March 24. 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ritzau Scanpix - Henning Bagger

2 positive COVID-19 cases found before World Women’s Curling Championship

WCF said it was following a COVID-19 response plan along with Curling Canada and Alberta Health

Two positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in testing ahead of the 2021 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship.

The World Curling Federation said in a release that the initial positive result came from “day-zero” testing done last Friday during the pre-competition quarantine period. The release said a second test positive case was identified within the same team after enhanced testing protocols on Sunday.

“The protocols that were developed for this championship, with guidance from Alberta Health, worked exactly as designed,” said Dr. Bob McCormack, who’s serving as event medical director.

“The screening identified individuals who have tested positive prior to their entry into the competition bubble, and I am confident of our ability to control the situation to ensure the safety of everyone participating in the world championship as well as the local community.”

The WCF said it was following a COVID-19 response plan along with Curling Canada and Alberta Health.

The team which produced the two positive tests was not named in the release. The WCF said all other tests since teams arrived in Calgary have returned negative results.

The 10-day competition is scheduled to begin Friday. Kerri Einarson’s Manitoba-based team will represent Canada.

All recent arrivals to Calgary were isolated in the pre-competition quarantine hotel, and will remain there while protocols outlined in the response plan are followed.

The world championship is the seventh and final competition to be held in the so-called curling bubble at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronaviruscurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Just Posted

Judy Guido dumps waterfront garbage into Sandy Wightman’s bag. (Jim Taylor - Contributed)
Lake Country service club cleans up

Eight-plus bags of trash picked up along shoreline of Wood Lake

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat upon by man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in handicap space

The 3rd annual Battle of the Vines wine competition kicks off on Sunday, April 25 at The View Winery and Vineyard in Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan wines go head to head

The 3rd annual Battle of the Wines kicks off Sunday with sparkling wine and oysters

A resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility caught a video of a bear wandering through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25. (Joyce Schnurr video)
Bear takes a walk through Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park

Video captures four-legged creature out for a stroll through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevented a shed fire from spreading to the main residence at a property in the 4700 block of Schubert Road in Spallumcheen Friday, April 23. (Facebook photo)
Shed destroyed by fire in Spallumcheen

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevents fire from spreading to home in the 4700 block of Schubert Road Friday night

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Megan Osland. (Contributed)
Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Megan Osland earned her third professional win at the Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando last week

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society needs help and support to pay for upkeep of operations of Okanagan’s only operating steam train in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)
Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

Closed for most of 2020, the Summerland train has maintenance costs to pay for

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Most Read