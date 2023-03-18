Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)

2023 season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour tees off at B.C. golf course

Players received gift packages in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the MJT

The 25th season of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) got underway at the Golden Eagle Golf Club this week, with more than 80 players from B.C. and Alberta showing up to start the new season.

MJT tournament director Chris Hood said that the windy weather and wet conditions were less than ideal, but were still good enough to get in some good games of golf.

“We were lucky to get the tournament in and, based on the week’s forecast, we dodged a bullet,” said Hood.

RELATED: B.C.’s first Indigenous Golf Championship tees off in South Okanagan

The full list of winners across each category were:

• U15 girls – Yeeun (Jenny) Kwon, Vancouver

• 15-19 girls – Zhehui (Hui) Yu, Burnaby

• Peewee boys – Tiger Zhao, Vancouver

• Bantam Boys – Hongzhao (Thomas) Xu, Vancouver

• Juvenile boys – Eric Joo, Coquitlam

• Junior boys – Tristan Jackman, Surrey

The second tournament on the tour is the 2023 MJT Humber College PGM Classic at University Golf Club in Vancouver, which runs from March 18 to 20.

RELATED: Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfJunior SportsPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan Valley Throwdown brings strength, agility to Penticton

Just Posted

Jesse Brown (second from right) is joined by partners Darion Odell (left) and Joel Rybachuk (right) in purchasing Cidel Moving and Storage, and rebranding as Browns Transport. The trio bought the business from the Zoethout family, represented by Rick Zoethout (second from left) and Art Zoethout (third from left). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Longtime Vernon moving firm delivered to new partners

Vernon Vipers forward Luke Pakulak (29) scored twice and set up two others as the Snakes downed the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-1 in BCHL action Friday, March 17, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers walk over Trail

Vernon’s Cynthia Roberts decided a return to the Okanagan was what she needed for work and happiness. And, thanks to WorkBC, she has found her dream job in Vernon. (Contributed)
Sense of adventure leads to dream job in Vernon

Kelli Rose holds a photo of her daughter Tiffany, and her dog Lily. Tiffany died in 2005, leading Rose to The Compassionate Friends in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Compassion continues for grieving Vernon parents

Pop-up banner image